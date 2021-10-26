FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board could make a major decision regarding masks in schools during a meeting on Tuesday.

Members are expected to discuss the current mask mandate.

On October 5th, the board had agreed to revisit their mask mandate when the county reached a 66 percent COVID-10 vaccination rate and when the positivity rate fell below three percent for a 10 day period.

In the last ten days, the county has done so.

A document posted Monday night by the school board listed four options for the mask mandate going forward.

“Given the current conditions, it is recommended the District eliminate its face covering mandate at this time and follow the Florida Department of Health’s Emergency Rule regarding quarantining, but continue to strongly encourage the use of face coverings and quarantining practices to avoid any “spikes” in positivity and until such time as the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a community health risk,” according to the document.

READ: Broward School Board Executive Summary on mask mandate policy

The current mask mandate would be reinstated if the county’s positivity rate reached five percent or higher for 10 straight days.

The state’s Board of Education voted to sanction the school district after they said it broke state law by issuing a mask mandate.