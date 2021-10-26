HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — A rude awakening for a Hallandale Beach family after a vehicle slammed into their home Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and 11th Street.

The homeowner told CBS4 her grandson woke her up after hearing a loud noise.

She found her refrigerator in the hallway and a car in the kitchen. She said shortly after the car caught on fire.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it outside of the house in time.

Nobody inside of the home was injured. According to the homeowner, the driver was taken to the hospital.

The house was deemed uninhabitable due to the damage.

Hallandale Beach police are investigating the cause of the crash.