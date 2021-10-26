MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The suspect in a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday night has died, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Police said the man was a suspect in an armed home invasion where he beat a couple with a rock.

Police had been looking for the suspect and spotted him in a Burger King parking lot at Quail Roost Drive and SW 115 Avenue.

As the officer approached the car, the suspect drove at the officer and tried to hit him. It was in that moment the officer fired on the suspect, striking him.

The suspect was taken to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

His identity has not been released pending next of kin notifications.

The 37-year-old suspect also was wanted for violation of probation on a murder case in Sarasota.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. No officers were hurt.