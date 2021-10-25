MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be the final piece of the puzzle to putting COVID behind us.

As soon as next week, South Florida kids ages 5 to 11 may be able to get a child-size dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

An FDA advisory committee will meet Tuesday to consider emergency use for the vaccine.

Hollywood mom Ariel Segall said she’s ready to get her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated.

“I trust the science” she said.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami is gearing up to distribute the vaccine.

“We are hoping for more direct information from the federal government,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marcos Mestre.

Dr. Mestre said if all goes as planned, they hope to start distribution by the end of next week which will be the first week of November. The two-dose vaccine means many children will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year.

In studies, the child dose was found to be 91% effective at preventing COVID.

Still, Hollywood parent Jessica Hamra said she will have a talk with her pediatrician.

“How many kids were in the vaccine study?” is one of the questions she has. She said she believes in the vaccine, but may wait a bit before she has her 6-year-old daughter vaccinated.

Dr. Mestre said he expects parents will have questions, but added he intends to stress how safe the vaccine is.