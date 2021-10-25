  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Monday night.

According to Miami-Dade PD, the shooting happened at Quail Roost Drive and SW 115 Avenue.

READ MORE: Centner Academy Reverses Course On 30-Day Quarantine For Vaccinated Students

The department has provided no additional information.

READ MORE: Pembroke Pines Police Say No Credibility In Viral Online School Threat

CBS4 has a crew on the scene gathering details.

MORE NEWS: ‘I Was Very Concerned’: State Sen. Tina Polsky On Masking Incident Involving Florida’s New Surgeon General

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team