MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the City of Miami’s most infamous police officers has been relieved of duty with pay.
Captain Javier Ortiz, who once was President of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police, is under investigation by internal affairs.
The police department did not say why.
Ortiz has made headlines for controversial arrests, use of force complaints and other misconduct.
In January of last year, he claimed to be a Black man while at a public meeting at city hall.
Back in 2016, Ortiz made national headlines for calling for a boycott of Beyonce over her Super Bowl 50 halftime performance that year.
CBS4 has reached out to Javier Ortiz’s attorney for comment.