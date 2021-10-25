TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 continues to drop, while the death toll in the state during the pandemic is nearing 59,000 residents.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday showing that 2,333 patients in Florida hospitals had COVID-19, with 573 in intensive-care unit beds.

That continued steady decreases in September and October.

For example, the state had 5,414 inpatients with COVID-19 on October 1, with 1,425 in intensive-care unit beds.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health released a report last week showing that 58,803 residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. That was up from 57,859 reported a week earlier. Lags in reporting make it unclear when the deaths occurred.

Numbers of cases and hospitalizations surged in July and August because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus before dropping off in September.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)