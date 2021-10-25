Rod Stewart's Plea Deal On Battery Charge Falls ThroughA plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year's Eve bash nearly two years ago.

Ready For Hallo-Scream? Here Are The Top Family-Friendly Spots To Celebrate & Best Places To Get A PumpkinTrick or treat! The spookiest and one of the most anticipated holidays of the year is almost here and people are getting their Halloween costumes ready.

Taste Of The Town: Forte By Chef Adrianne Connects People With Authentic Italian Food, Wine, And StoriesShe has four restaurants under her belt, has authored five cookbooks, and also hosts a YouTube food and travel show, so it’s safe to say Chef Adrianne Calvo is busy. Her newest eatery is in the heart of Coral Gables, and it honors her mother’s Italian roots.

The Bass Museum Celebrates 'Wonder Woman Day,' By Celebrating Wonder Woman Herself, Lynda CarterThe one and only, Wonder Woman, AKA Lynday Carter attended a luncheon Thursday presented by BABOR Cosmetic at The Bass Museum on Miami Beach to unveil the powerful short film exhibit by Dara Birnbaum called "Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman, 1978-79." Carter seemed to enjoy every scene.

'Ultimate World Cruise' To Depart From PortMiami In 2023Miami-based Royal Caribbean is gearing up to set sail around the world. The nine-month round trip voyage on the Serenade of the Seas, is dubbed the “the ultimate world cruise."

From Red Carpet Runways To Hospital Hallways, Miami-Designer René Ruiz Designs Transplant Recovery Gowns For PatientsFor more than two decades, Miami fashion designer René Ruiz has designed glamorous gowns worn by celebrities and public figures at red carpet events, galas, and runway shows. But now, Ruiz is going from the red carpet to hospital hallways designing transplant recovery gowns.