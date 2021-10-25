MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting for the November 2nd election got underway Monday in Hialeah.
Ballots can be cast at the John F. Kennedy Library at 190 W 49th Street. The polling station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.READ MORE: Attorney For Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Resource Officer Scott Peterson Released Parts Of Deposition With Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel
Homestead’s early voting period will kick off on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the William F. Dickinson Community Center, 1601 North Krome Avenue.
Early voting is underway across much of South Florida.READ MORE: Family, Friends Gathered To Remember Erika Verdecia, Convicted Killer Charged In Her Murder
In Broward, it got underway on Saturday, October Saturday, October 23, and will run through Sunday, October 31. Polling stations are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click Here for a list of polling locations.
Early voting also got underway Saturday in Miami for the general municipal and special election. Click Here for voting locations and hours they are open.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Miami Beach residents can cast their ballots at the Miami Beach City Hall (First Floor Conference Room), at 1700 Convention Center Drive, and at the North Shore Branch Library, at 7501 Collins Avenue. Click Here for the hours of operation.