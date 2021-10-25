MIAMI (CBSMiami)–Welcome relief from the warm, muggy, and stormy weather this weekend will come in the form of two cold fronts.

Monday started out warm muggy and stormy but will end with a drier breeze at night. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon but, unlike the weekend, will be followed by a stronger breeze from the west.

Moisture clears out Tuesday and by Wednesday morning it will feel comfortable and even a little cooler with some areas to the north possibly dropping into the upper 60s. Despite it being a cooler breeze early Wednesday, more sunshine may help warm the temperatures up into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

The second front will be here by next weekend and will be a little more intense than the first. Ahead of it look for a stronger breeze and a few gusty showers mainly late Thursday and Friday. By Saturday the front moves through clearing out the showers and bringing in cooler air by Halloween.

The Climate Prediction Center has much of the southeast below seeing below normal temperatures in the six-to-ten-day period. With normal highs this time of year around 85 degrees, that puts next weekend’s temperatures just above or maybe even at or just below eighty degrees.