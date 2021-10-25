BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools hope an event this week will excite young students about reading.
The school district is partnering with Children's Services of Broward County and other organizations to provide more than 40,000 copies of "Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon" to children in pre-K or kindergarten.
It’s all part of Jumpstart’s “Read for the Record.”
Interim School Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright kicked things off by reading to students at Oakridge Elementary.
“Reading can be fun. It can be energizing and take you to places that you could never think of sometimes. Reading is not only for learning, reading can ignite your imagination,” she said.
The superintendent will read to students at Peters Elementary School on Tuesday.
“Read for the Record” officially begins this Thursday.