MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Actress and TV personality Garcelle Beauvais is known for her role on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills along with dozens of shows and movies like “Coming to America.”

But she’s also a longtime advocate for humanitarian causes.

This year she was honored at an Angels for Humanity event which featured a fashion catwalk for charity. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping the children of Haiti and around the world.

“Dominican kids, children in Miami, and also in the Bahamas. It’s not just a Haiti thing but obviously Haiti needs more love at the moment,” said Beauvais.

Proceeds from the runway show will go toward school scholarships for kids who otherwise couldn’t get an education along with school supplies and other things including dental care.

“What they do for the children of Haiti is phenomenal from dentistry to bringing doctors to Haiti, to feeding and gifting these amazing children that are so deserving and unfortunately don’t have. I’m really proud to be a part of it,” said Beauvais.

For Beauvais, giving back is personal.

“Haiti is where I come from and I’ve always been proud to say I’m Haitian despite any negative connotations,” Beauvais told the gathering as she held back tears.

“When I see those kids, it could’ve been me, I’m no different,” she added.