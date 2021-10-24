MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major retailers are still dealing with supply issues. So if you plan on hosting family and friends this holiday season, you may want to start stocking up on gifts now.

Experts don’t anticipate the national supply chain crisis to end anytime soon.

“Order early. You know, I think we have to set realistic expectations,” said Tamara Jalving, the vice president of safety for Yellow.

Disruptions related to the pandemic are affecting the global supply chain.

There’s been gridlock at the Port of Los Angeles where shipping containers holding everything from toys to sneakers have been stuck off shore.

Among the products affected: alcohol.

“We had 50 people waiting in line just to see what we had coming in this morning because it’s a guessing game for us, just as it is for the guest. They don’t know what’s coming, we don’t know what’s coming,” said Jake Duke, a regional manager for Spec’s Liquor. “We see the orders the day before, we get them in the morning. We put it out for sale, and they’re gone by the end of the day.”

Large food producers warn some of their products could be limited come fall and winter.

Some fear President Joe Biden’s December 8th mandate for companies who work with the federal government to lay off employees who don’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 will make matters worse.

“Because we already have a critical shortage of folks that are working through the supply chain that order would only exacerbate the issue,” said Eric Hoplin, the president and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors.