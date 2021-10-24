DORAL (CBSMiami) – The Doral Police Department has identified the two officers that were injured in Friday’s police involved shooting.

Johnny Beautelus, 31, is one of the officers, who was shot in the chest, arm and leg. He has been with the department for six years.

Beautelus has left the hospital, but is scheduled for another surgery.

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez was with the injured patrolman in the emergency room of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“He did lose some blood. He was brought from Jackson west in Doral. He was in good spirits,” said Bermudez.

Officer Daniel Vilarchao is the other officer, who suffered injuries to his face. He was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The 21-year-old has been with the Doral Police Department for three years and is currently assigned to road patrol.

Vilarchao is in stable condition. He remains in the hospital.

“Anytime you are shot it’s serious because you don’t know what can happen as a result of a serious injury,” said Rey Valdes, Doral Police Department.

The gun fight, broke out between 25-year-old Yordany Rodriguez-Perez and the Doral police officers just blocks away from Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters.

Police said Rodriguez-Perez, killed in the firefight, was chasing another man who intentionally drove to Miami-Dade PD headquarters looking for help.

Rodriguez-Perez reportedly attacked his boss at City Electric Supply where CBS4 News was told he worked until getting fired Thursday.