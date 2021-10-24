MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested the sister of the teenager accused of killing a Hollywood police officer, according to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.
Jason Banegas, 18, was allegedly breaking into cars Sunday, October 17, when he was confronted by Officer Yandy Chirino.
Banegas reportedly told police he felt “disrespected” by the officer and panicked, adding that he intended to kill himself and not Chirino and the gun went off during their scuffle.
CBS4 was told the accused killer’s sister, 17-year-old Katherine Banegas, was wanted by Miami-Dade police for allegedly stealing the gun that was used in the shooting.