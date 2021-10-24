MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moisture hangs around for the rest of the weekend before drier air works its way south into the area.

Showers are around mainly in Broward County early Sunday area moving with the southeast breeze. A brief downpour is possible before these begin to move inland and farther north later this morning.

Mainly dry conditions are expected early Sunday afternoon, but skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

A little sunshine peeking through the clouds will push temperatures into the upper 80s by early Sunday afternoon.

This warmup could trigger a few showers and storms over the interior later Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday will see a change in our weather for a few days. Showers and storms will be around early, but by the afternoon and evening, drier air starts to move in from the northwest replacing the deep tropical moisture.

This lowers our rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday but also allows temperatures to warm up to near 90 degrees.

Morning lows will be in the middle 70s making for a nice and comfortable morning.

Breeze along with the showers and storms return later this week and early next weekend.