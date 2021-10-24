MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins showed they won’t quit. A furious fourth quarter rally fell short, resulting in another loss. But this loss saw the team go down battling.

A 13-point fourth quarter deficit was erased led by a suddenly stingy defense, that looked a lot like the ball-hawking unit of last season, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Falcons then rallied themselves to pull out the win, 30-28.

It was a wild game, similar to the loss to Raiders in Vegas.

But despite the heart shown in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins are left with a sixth consecutive loss and a 1-6 record.

For Openers

The Dolphins mixed things up on the game’s opening drive and it was effective. Running a hurry up offense at times, Tagovailoa led a touchdown drive that ebbed with his touchdown pass to Isaiah Ford.

The 14-play drive covered nearly half the quarter.

Not Special

With the Dolphins in control of the game and looking to make it 10-3 in the second quarter Atlanta blocked a field goal attempt by Jason Sanders. The block kept the points off the board, giving the Falcons the ball near their own 40-yard line. It was momentum stopper as Atlanta went down the field for a touchdown and the lead.

Decisions, Decisions

Just before halftime, with the Dolphins again in the red zone trying to reclaim the lead, Tagovailoa made a very poor play and got intercepted in the end zone. He locked in on his intended target and just made a bad decision that cost the Dolphins points. A lack of touchdowns in the red zone has been an issue all season.

Add in a second poor decision on a fourth quarter interception with the Dolphins down by six and the mistakes continue to be a thorn in this team’s side.

Don’t Call It A Comeback

Tagovailoa showed his worth leading a furious fourth quarter comeback. He found Mack Hollins on the back of the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass and a late 28-27 lead. But it wasn’t enough to get that very elusive win.

Buzzer Beaters

For the third time in the last five games, the Dolphins lost on the final play. A frustrating season remains just that, frustrating.