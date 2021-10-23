  • CBS4 News

By Dave Warren
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical moisture lingers over South Florida for the rest of the weekend and the start of next week.

It will not be a complete washout but from time to time areas will see slow-moving storms with flooding downpours. Yesterday much of the east coast metro areas received heavy rain with parts of the area getting over 6 inches of rain.

Due to the saturated ground, additional showers and storms that develop today will lead to more minor flooding.

A flood advisory from Broward expired Saturday morning at 9:30 AM as storms moved through the area. Another round of storms is expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. Watch for flooding in and around any storms that develop.

A brief period of drier weather is expected by the middle of next week. Tropical moisture that will be pushed south and out of the area as a front brings in drier air from the north.

The added sunshine will actually warm the are up a few degrees but at least the humidity and rain chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday.

Until then watch for heavy showers and storms developing Saturday night and again Sunday.

