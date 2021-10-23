MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Doral Police Department has identified the two officers injured in Friday’s police-involved shooting.
Officials said officer Johnny Beautelus, 31, has been with the Department for six years and is currently assigned to the Field Training Program where his duties include the training of new police officers.
Beautelus sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm. He was released from the hospital on Friday and will be returning to the hospital in the coming days to undergo surgery to his arm, authorities said.
Officer Daniel Vilarchao, 21, has been with the Doral Police Department for three years and is currently assigned to Road Patrol.
Vilarchao sustained facial injuries to the face. Police said he successfully underwent surgery Saturday morning and is still in the hospital recovering.
On Friday evening, Doral police identified Yordany Rodriguez Perez, 25, as the person who allegedly shot at the officers. Perez was killed by police.