  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMWe Need To Talk
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Panther Hit By Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 16th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 22 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

READ MORE: 2 Doral Police Officers Injured In Shooting Near Miami-Dade Police Headquarters; Suspect Killed ID'd By Police

The remains of the 4-month-old male panther were found Tuesday within Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County, wildlife officials said.

READ MORE: Florida Judge Set to Decide On School Mask Rule

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

MORE NEWS: Rod Stewart's Plea Deal On Battery Charge Falls Through

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

CBSMiami.com Team