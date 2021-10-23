MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Twenty-eight Cubans intercepted at sea have been transferred to the Bahamas, the US Coast Guard announced.
The Coast Guard spotted a vessel at about 4:30 p.m. near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.
A Coast Guard Cutter arrived on scene and spotted two unseaworthy vessels 1.5 miles offshore Anguilla Cay. The cutter’s crew safely embarked the Cubans from both vessels.
“Navigating the seas in a less than seaworthy vessel is dangerous and could result in loss of life,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison Officer Bahamas. “Fortunately, our aircraft and cutter crews located and embarked the persons safely.”
No injuries were reported.