MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a missing 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant in Miramar.

Authorities said a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds had been arrested.

They have been charged with murder in the 1st Degree, Tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Earlier this week, Miramar police were investigating a missing person’s case when they say they came across a body in the bushes, that was eventually identified as the missing 18-year old.

Grant’s body was found in the area of Miramar Blvd and South University Drive.

Police said a bloodstain led them to the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).