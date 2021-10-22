MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Doral police officer shot in the chest arm and leg is in serious but stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. A second officer who was hurt in the shootout Friday morning is recovering at Kendall Regional medical center.
As word spread of the shooting, dozens of officers from surrounding agencies lined up in front of Ryder Trauma Center.READ MORE: South Florida PBA Union President Steadman Stahl On Stress Of Being A Police Officer
Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez visited the injured officer at Ryder Trauma Friday afternoon. He said afterward the officer who has been with the department several years, “was in good spirits.”READ MORE: 2 Doral Police Officers Injured In Shooting Near Miami-Dade Police Headquarters; Suspect Killed
“I told him we are with you. He was with his wife and father. At this point, he may need surgery but that hasn’t been determined yet. He lost some blood. He was able to speak but tired and on some medication” he said.MORE NEWS: CBS4 Exclusive: Hollywood Neighbors 'Panicked' After Car Burglars Hit Neighborhood
Bermudez left to visit a second officer who was injured in the chaos.