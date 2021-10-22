MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Trick or treat! The spookiest and one of the most anticipated holidays of the year is almost here and people are getting their Halloween costumes ready.

From scary Halloween spots to pumpkin patches, this year’s Halloween will definitely be better than last year’s Halloween that wasn’t due to the global pandemic.

Here is where you will be able to find family-friendly events and pumpkin patches throughout South Florida:

Halloween Haunts:

Zoo Miami: Zoo Boo 2021

Spend Halloween weekend at Zoo Miami with their furry friends! Families and children under 12 can expect to trick-or-treat in costume, meet special characters, and make Halloween crafts.

Boo-Ville, Pembroke Pines

Calling all Pembroke Pines residents, the City of Pembroke Pines Recreation and Cultural Arts Department will host the annual Boo-Ville, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center extravaganza for kids of all ages. This year, tickets are required to enter the event. Tickets must be picked up in person with proof of residency prior to the event.

Hallowave 2021

Family fun for everyone! Families and children have the opportunity to see over 24 superheroes on each block and trick-or-treat along the 1.5 mile stretch of Washington Avenue, from 5th to 7th street. Dog owners can enter their dogs into their Halloween costume contest. Guests can expect dunk tanks, music, food trucks, cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, and more. Hallowave takes place on Washington Avenue and Espanola Way East in Miami Beach.

Halloween At River Run Park

Celebrate Halloween at River Run Park where guests can come dressed in their Halloween costumes and take part in the Trick-or-Treat activity as well.

Hay Maze

Get ready for scarecrows, haystacks, and sunflowers, an 80-foot by 80-foot hay maze, and a pumpkin wall, plus there’s a leaf pit with leaf throwing encouraged. Early bird tickets are $10 or $50-up to enter the beer garden for unlimited beer. Proceeds will be donated to The Home Team, a youth development charity in Miami. Downtown Miami along Biscayne Boulevard.

No Way Out Haunted City

Happening at Westland Mall in Hialeah, guests can come to get their scare on in this exclusive haunted house at Westland Mall. Guests can visit the two Haunted Houses: “INSOMNIA” & “SLEEP PARALYSIS”, venture into the Battle of the Zombies at their AirSoft Simulated Hunting Experience, and for the younger ones, have fun in the Kid-Friendly Maze: “NOT SO HAUNTED.” There will also be food and drinks, along with several indoor activities.

Miami Dade College Family Friendly Spooky Night

Miami Dade College is bringing back Spooky Night and those attending can put on their Halloween costumes and get their spook on. Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus will once again host Spooky Night on Friday, Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m. The event will entertainment, games, arts and crafts, costume contests, and more.

Pumpkin Patches:

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival

For those looking to be surrounded by the largest and the smallest pumpkins, look no further than swinging by the Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival. Guests can also purchase any pumpkin of their choosing.

Halloween On The Mile

Downtown Coral Gables invites kids of all ages to celebrate the Annual Halloween on the Mile, on October 30th. The event will offer a lineup of Halloween activities such as spooky storytelling, arts & crafts, a children’s costume contest, and a dog costume contest where the entire family can enjoy.

Kiddo-ween Party At Cityplace Doral

Kiddo-ween will feature safe trick-or-treating, character appearances, scary faces Photo Booth, and a Pumpkin Patch station. As part of the celebration, kids will also be able to enjoy, arts and crafts, toddler zone, costume runway show, music, magic show, giveaway. The free, family-friendly Halloween-inspired event will take place on Saturday, October 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CityPlace Doral Fountain Plaza.

Miami Lakes Pumpkin Patch 2021

From Oct. 1 -31, the pumpkin patch at Hope – United Methodist Church in Miami Lakes will bring tons of family fun. Guests can expect food vendors, photo ops, live entertainment, and more.

Flamingo Road Nursery Fall Festival

The 10-acre garden center is transformed into a Fall festival paradise. Cornstalks, hay bales, mums, pumpkins, scarecrows, and fall colors are everywhere you look. They feature the “Biggest and Best” Pumpkin Patch and Grandma’s Garden provides the backdrop for treasured family photos.

Pinto’s Farm

One of South Florida’s largest pumpkin patches, Pinto’s Farm offers family fun for everyone. They are a family-run operation. Guests can expect their squash selection, fruit smoothies, hayrides, and animals every weekend beginning September 25 through Halloween. You can also get ‘lost’ in their farm’s hay maze, which is made with more than a thousand bales. Call in advance for reservations.

Santa’s Garden

Santa’s Garden will host their annual pumpkin patch from Oct. 10-31 with free photoshoots, pumpkin carving pony rides, food trucks, and more.

The Berry Farm

Spend Halloween at The Berry Farm, as they will host an annual ongoing Harvest Festival during the fall and a Halloween Harvest Night event on Halloween weekend. Guests can expect attractions like pumpkins, a corn maze, a tractor ride, games (including corn hole, tic-tac-toe, shuffleboard, and checkers), and a large jumping pillow.