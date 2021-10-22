MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At Miami Palmetto Senior High School, the football team cheered like it had scored a winning touchdown in some ways, it did as Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore paid them a visit.

Theirs was the last of eleven schools chosen to receive football equipment donated by the Miami Dolphins.

“It feels amazing that we got selected out of all the schools to be a part of it,” said Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, a student at Miami Palmetto High School.

Along with updated gear, came an added bonus a visit from the man whom the CBS4 Nat Moore trophy is named after.

“Good luck this year,” said Nat Moore.

Moore donned his Dolphins jersey so this new generation of football talent would know he is legit and that he has walked in their shoes.

“When I was a kid, grew up right here in South Florida, Miami. And went to Miami Edison High School,” said Moore.

“Football sort of launched my career which has me right now as the senior vice president of the Miami Dolphins,” he added.

Before the truckload of equipment was unloaded, Moore unloaded some words of wisdom for these high school players to work on their skill set and their mindset.

“What do you believe is your destiny? What do you want out of life?” asked Moore.

“Nat Moore is a legend. Anytime a legend speaks to the kids, you shut up and you listen,” said Miami Palmetto High School Head Football Coach Mike Manasco.

“He has got nothing but a wealth of information to give to these young men and our kids are good kids, good character kids. They will take every bit of advice and they will use it,” Manasco added.

One of these players could wind up being the winner of the CBS4 Nat Moore trophy.

While Moore is flattered to have this named after him, he said his true reward is the platform it could provide to help young men with big football dreams to get on the map.

“When more kids are nominated, more kids get more attention. More colleges come down here looking for those athletes and they get a chance to play big-time college football,” said Moore.