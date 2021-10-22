  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County employees who contract COVID-19 now have 80 hours of paid sick leave to recover.

Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III led the effort to get the sick leave approved and it was by the county’s board earlier this week.

“This legislation will give our employees the opportunity to care for themselves and their loved ones without using their paid time off for Covid related matters,” said Gilbert.

He said the COVID-19 sick time will allow employees to rest, obtain the proper health care, and have the ability to recover and return safely to their workplace.

