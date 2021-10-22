Taste Of The Town: Forte By Chef Adrianne Connects People With Authentic Italian Food, Wine, And StoriesShe has four restaurants under her belt, has authored five cookbooks, and also hosts a YouTube food and travel show, so it’s safe to say Chef Adrianne Calvo is busy. Her newest eatery is in the heart of Coral Gables, and it honors her mother’s Italian roots.

The Bass Museum Celebrates 'Wonder Woman Day,' By Celebrating Wonder Woman Herself, Lynda CarterThe one and only, Wonder Woman, AKA Lynday Carter attended a luncheon Thursday presented by BABOR Cosmetic at The Bass Museum on Miami Beach to unveil the powerful short film exhibit by Dara Birnbaum called "Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman, 1978-79." Carter seemed to enjoy every scene.

'Ultimate World Cruise' To Depart From PortMiami In 2023Miami-based Royal Caribbean is gearing up to set sail around the world. The nine-month round trip voyage on the Serenade of the Seas, is dubbed the “the ultimate world cruise."

From Red Carpet Runways To Hospital Hallways, Miami-Designer René Ruiz Designs Transplant Recovery Gowns For PatientsFor more than two decades, Miami fashion designer René Ruiz has designed glamorous gowns worn by celebrities and public figures at red carpet events, galas, and runway shows. But now, Ruiz is going from the red carpet to hospital hallways designing transplant recovery gowns.

Walt Disney World Debuts "Genie" And "Genie+" Which Create Customized Daily ItinerariesYou may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie.

The Return Of Art Basel Miami Beach Is Great News For Local ArtistsLocal Artists depend on Art Basel Miami to generate crowds of buyers who not only attend the main show but also visit local galleries and shows and afford local artists the ability to show and sell their works of art.