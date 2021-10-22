FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are looking for the occupants of two cars captured on video being in the area of 4100 North Hills Drive on the night Officer Yandy Chirino was fatally shot.

Police say they may be potential witnesses to the shooting Sunday, October 17th, around 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, a prayer vigil was held for Chirino at Mara Berman Giulianti Park on North Hills Drive.

Mayor Josh Levy called Officer Chirino “the true definition of a hero.”

“Now this space, due to the sacrifice and the unity of our community coming together in the aftermath of the tragedy, has now become sacred space,” said Rabbi Yosef Weinstock of Young Israel of Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale.

The local synagogue has raised more than $22,000 for the fallen officer’s family.

Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien found solace in the community turnout.

“There’s a void there. Everybody that’s here today has a void in their heart, but it’s communities coming together like this that allow us the opportunity to manage the pain that we’re feeling.”

Chirino’s funeral will take place November 1 at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Officer Chirino, 28, was shot in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive as the police department said he was checking out a report of a ‘suspicious incident’. Neighbors had initially called 911 after noticing someone trying to break into cars.

Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

The 18-year-old suspect, Jason Banegas, claimed he was trying to shoot and kill himself during the fatal struggle, according to the arrest affidavit. Court records show he has a long criminal record.

At the time of the shooting, Banegas was on probation after being released from jail in Miami-Dade County a month earlier on burglary and drug charges. He remains in jail without bond.

Officer Chirino is survived by his mom, dad, sister, 2 nephews, girlfriend, friends, and all of his brothers and sisters at the Hollywood Police Department, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family.