TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Republican senator wants to set aside $20 million a year to help protect the environment in the Florida Keys.
Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Doral Republican whose district includes the Keys, filed the proposal (SB 602) for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January.
The bill would set aside $20 million annually from what is known as the state's Land Acquisition Trust Fund. The money could be used, in part, for entering into agreements with local governments "to promote the protection or restoration of Florida Bay, the Florida Keys, and nearshore marine ecosystems, including coral reefs," according to the bill.
Also, money could be used to acquire land within what is known as the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern.
State law already sets aside money from the trust fund for such things as Everglades and springs projects.
