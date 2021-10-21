WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Around The Nation

WEST LAWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 106-year-old Pennsylvania woman who loves beer got a gift Thursday from her favorite brand. Yuengling, America’s oldest operating beer brewery, provided a video of their special delivery to Margaret Dilullo of West Lawn.

Dilullo credits a Yuengling Lager a day with her longevity. So, the brewery said it wanted to show appreciation for her loyal support over the years.

READ MORE: FBI: Remains Found In Florida Park Are Brian Laundrie's

Yuengling representatives stopped by with a Yuengling truck delivery filled with plenty of Lager for their longtime fan. After sitting down to take a sip of a cold one, Dilullo shook her head with refreshing approval and nothing to say, but a satisfied “ahhh.”

READ MORE: CDC Panel Back Moderna And Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Yuengling has been brewing beer since opening its brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829.

MORE NEWS: 'We Need To Take Action': Gov. DeSantis Vows Special Session To Ban Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

 

CBSMiami.com Team