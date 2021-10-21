MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Got prescription drugs you are no longer using? You are in luck.

National Drug Take-Back Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

All you have to do is go to this website: TakeBackDay.DEA.gov and find local disposal locations throughout the state. No questions asked.

The biannual event provides an opportunity for Floridians to properly dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs, controlled substances or vaping materials.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Floridians disposed of more than 29,000 pounds of prescription drugs and materials during the last nationwide Drug Take Back Day in April. That’s a lot of medication that might have fallen into the wrong hands were it not for responsible citizens who took action to prevent addiction and save lives. So please, take a moment to check your prescriptions and if you find a medication you no longer need, bring it to a collection site near you.”

Miami-Dade County Police Director Freddy Ramirez said, “Programs like this one showcase the excellent collaboration by local, state and federal agencies, with the common goal to prevent tragedy.”