MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Interim Police Chief Manny Morales spoke briefly on Thursday regarding accusations made by his recently ousted predecessor Art Acevedo.

Acevedo claimed he was fired for the reforms he was going to implement at the police department, but Morales isn’t quite sure.

“I’ve yet to hear Chief Acevedo say what those reforms were. What was he planning when he came here? He was here 6 months. We met with the staff, we met with him at all times, and aside from saying that there were some changes he wanted to do to the number of staff members, he actually never ever made a point to say what specific reforms he was bringing to the department,” said Morales.

Morales was sworn in as interim police chief last Thursday, soon after commissioners voted unanimously to fire Acevedo.

The Miami Commission sought to remove Acevedo after only six months as the city’s top cop after he was criticized for offending fellow Cuban Americans and losing the trust of his officers. Acevedo’s attorney argued that the city’s politicians wanted him gone because he accused them of corruption.