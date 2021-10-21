MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat hit the court Thursday night in prime time for their season opener at the FTX Arena against the defending NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks.

The last time these teams met, the Bucks swept the Heat out of the playoffs in a humbling first round exit. It prompted a host of offseason changes in which the Heat added three veteran players with championship experience.

The most notable, point guard Kyle Lowry, who teams up with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to form a new, defensive minded big three.

After an undefeated preseason, the Heat feel good about their makeover.

They also hope that third year guard Tyler Herro’s impressive preseason stretch carries over into the regular season.

They will take on a Milwaukee team led by league MVP Giannis Antetekoompo. However, the Bucks will be short-handed without starters Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.

Tip off at the FTX arena is at 8 pm.