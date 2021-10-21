MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ten Miami-Dade County students received a special reward and honor on Thursday by the City of Miami Police Department for not just “Doing the Right Thing,” but also helping save lives.

At a special ceremony at the Miami Police Department, the standout students were recognized for going above and beyond at their schools and in their communities.

“It feels amazing to be around so many amazing people here,” said Meghana Mamidoju, one of the 10 students who got the award on Thursday out of 700 nominees.

The ‘Do The Right Thing’ non-profit awarded each student with a plaque and a gift bag of items including a gift card, a mini-tablet, and baseball game tickets.

Fulton Elementary School fifth graders Jay’Mauri Joseph and Robinio Valmy received special recognition with a trip to Rapids Water Park after they helped a lost little girl near a busy road.

“We saved a little girl from crossing the street and getting hit by cars,” said Joseph.

Friends and high schoolers Guiliana Jagessar and Jordyn Marrero also received the ‘Do The Right Thing Award’ and a special trip to Washington D.C. after the girls helped a friend who they found unresponsive in their school’s bathroom.

“My dad is a paramedic, so he tells me if there’s throw up in the toilet, you guys have to help her,” said Marrero.

Miami’s Interim Police Chief Manny Morales attended the ceremony and awarded each student with a special plaque. He left them with this reminder, “It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.”