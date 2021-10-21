FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Inter Miami stopped its six-game skid on Wednesday night as Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help beat Toronto FC 3-0.
Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5).
Higuaín stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and then blasted a roller into the net to open the scoring in the 10th minute. It was the second goal of the season for the 36-year-old Higuaín, who was given a yellow card in the 11th minute for excessive celebration.
Makoun scored just before halftime, slipping a shot inside the far post.
A Toronto (6-17-7) own goal in the 61st minute gave Miami a 3-0 lead.
