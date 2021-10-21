MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the Miami Dolphins return home this weekend, they are a team desperate for a win. Atlanta is this week’s opponent and the Fins defense will need to improve against quarterback Matt Ryan.

It looked like the Dolphins had a win last weekend against Jacksonville in London, only to see the Jaguars pull out the victory on a last second field goal making the final score 23-20.

Early in the game, it seemed like the Dolphins may blow out Jacksonville, but the Jaguars were able to end their 20 game losing streak.

Miami is now looking to end its own five-game losing streak now and will need a full team effort to do so. That effort, for 60 minutes has been elusive.

Week 7 of the NFL season is here.

TUA RETURNS

After missing basically 4 games due to injury, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field in London and had a strong game. A career high 329 yards passing and two touchdowns to his former college teammate Jaylen Waddle. This was a day where the quarterback was the Dolphins’ best player and they still lost.

GET IT TO MACK

Often looked at as strictly a special teamer, Mack Hollins had a big role last game. With the wide receiver position decimated by injuries, Hollins caught 4 passes for 61 yards. He was also excellent in training camp while the veteran receivers were hurt. Even if the vets return, the Dolphins need to keep Hollins involved. Perhaps all the training camp reps Hollins and Jaylen Waddle got with Tua Tagovailoa means more than some people think.

FINISH DRIVES

The Dolphins could have put Jacksonville away early in the game but 2 drives stalled and they settled for field goals. Despite dominating the game, the score was only 13-3, letting the desperate Jaguars hang around.

D UP

It’s been shocking to see one of the NFL’s best defenses last season struggle the way it has this season. The Dolphins just don’t look the same defending as they did a year ago with a lot of the same personnel.

KEY INJURIES

The Dolphins have plenty of concerns, including the status of CBs Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) and Byron Jones (Achilles tendon, groin). WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) and LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle) are also ailing.

Sunday’s game is the 4th meeting between the teams and the ninth to be hosted by the Dolphins.

Kick off is at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.