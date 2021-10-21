MIAMI (CBSMiami) – By all accounts, Miami has done a good job with its homeless problem.

Twenty-five years ago, there were more than 8,000 people on the streets. Today, there are only 800, but some worry that a law put on the books in 2020 — and possibly more coming — could worsen the problem.

What to do about the growing number of the estimated 150 homeless tents in Miami?

City Commissioner Joe Carollo offered up this suggestion at a recent hearing.

“Each of you can adopt a homeless and bring them to your home so that you can be humane in helping them to the next step,” said Carollo.

Homeless advocates tell CBS4 they thought the commissioner was just being cruel and offensive, distracting from a serious problem.

But, now it turns out, the “adopt-a-homeless person” resolution is really part of the agenda at next Thursday’s commission meeting, including this line for those interested in adopting, “Providing a bed and daily essentials such as food, water, electricity, and any other necessities as deemed appropriate by the program at no cost to the city.”

“If this is a serious proposal, if you seriously put this out, how about if you step to the plate, walk the walk and adopt a homeless person into your home,” said David Peery, a homeless advocate.

Attorney David Peery, forced into homelessness himself during the 2008 housing crisis, is upset with the commissioner over what he perceives as crass, ignorant comments., arguing more affordable housing, not homeless adoption, is a much better solution.

“Miami has the unenviable status as the 2nd least affordable city in the nation,” said Peery.

Peery is firm that homelessness is not a choice but part of greater systemic problem — critical of yet another vote set to take place at next week’s commission meeting — which would make homeless encampments illegal, punishable by jail time. A measure also sponsored by Carollo.

Arrests do not solve homelessness, they just saddle people with criminal records and re-traumatize people and they’re right back on the streets again,” adds Peery.

“When they believe they are being burdened by encampments outside their homes, commissioners have to do something,” said Ron Book, Executive Director of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

Book agrees with another law Miami city commissioners passed back in July of 2020 prohibiting large feedings of the homeless outdoors.

“If you feed people on the streets you’re giving them the opportunity to stay,” said Book.

CBS4 spoke to several homeless advocates who have been fined in recent weeks for feeding the homeless outside. They say they’ll continue. We also reached out to the City of Miami but got no response.