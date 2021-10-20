FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale high school student accused of making school threats online has been charged.
On Monday, Fort Lauderdale police said investigating several incidents involving threats of a school shooting posted to social media. The threats were made against three schools: Dillard High School, Stranahan High School and William Dandy Middle School.
These threats were posted on several social media platforms beginning Friday evening continuing through Sunday. Each of the threats alluded to a future school shooting.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Stranahan High student who lives in Pompano Beach. They said he was responsible for one of the threatening social media posts. He's been charged with making an electronic or written threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.
Police believe he had the means to carry out the threat, therefore, he was charged accordingly.
This was the second school threat arrest this week.
On Monday, a South Plantation High School tenth grader was arrested after she reportedly made online threats against Miramar High School.