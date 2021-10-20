MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Look to the sky on Wednesday night for the Hunter’s Moon.

It’s the October full moon and rises at 6:26 p.m.

The Hunter’s Moon got its name because hunters were known to use the light of the moon, during this time of the year, to easily spot their prey in the fields.

This was a good time to hunt for meat before the cold days of winter.

The Hunter’s Moon is not any brighter or larger than an ordinary full moon, but the moon tracks low across the night sky and rises soon after sunset which gets an orange color glow.

The full moon will also cause King Tides on Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, minor coastal flooding is possible during times of high tide in South Florida.

By the way, the full moon will be accompanied by the Orionid meteor shower with 20 meteors per hour. However, the full moon will outshine the meteors and perhaps only a few may be seen by the naked eye.

Mostly to partly clear skies are expected Wednesday in South Florida so it will be easy to see the full moon, and if you are away from city lights, you might catch one or two meteors zooming by in the night sky.