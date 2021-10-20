FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s a day many in the Parkland community and across South Florida have been waiting for.

On Wednesday, confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is expected to plead guilty to all charges stemming from the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

During a hearing last week, Cruz stood before Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and three other charges in the case of the jailhouse beating of a Broward Sheriff’s deputy, nine months after the school shootings.

He answered the judge’s question about his competency in a steady voice and said he understood that prosecutors can use the conviction as an aggravating factor when they later argue for his execution.

Cruz will be sentenced on the jail battery case on Wednesday. He faces up to 15 years in prison for that.

At last week’s hearing, it was also revealed that Cruz will plead guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

“We’re asking the court to impose sentence on Wednesday on counts 18-24 in the Parkland case to 17 consecutive life sentences,” his attorney David Wheeler told the judge.

Judge Scherer noted Cruz, now 23, could change his mind before the start of his plea hearing which begins at 9:30 a.m.

If he does plead guilty and Judge Scherer accepts it, it would move the case to the penalty phase where Cruz’s lawyers would focus on fighting a possible death sentence.

Defense attorneys are hoping to avoid the death penalty and will likely present Cruz’s history of mental illness to jurors, attempting to argue for a life sentence instead.

A jury will help decide his fate likely by the end of the year.