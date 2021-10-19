MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After three years, the person, police say is responsible for mass shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

will be in court to face the charges but for many of the victims and their families the day couldn’t have come sooner.

“I believe there’s a place in hell for him and it’s waiting” said School Board Member Debbie Hixon. She is unapologetic when it come to her option of Nikolas Cruz. Cruz has been charged with the deaths of 14 students and three staff members in Parkland shooting. Hixon’s husband Chris was among them.

This an individual who’s not able to be rehabilitated, I don’t think he’s remorseful at all and I don’t think he should suck up one more resources of our community he’s taken enough from us, added Hixon.

A hearing is set for Wednesday. Cruz is expected to plead guilty to the 17 murders and to the shootings of the 17 who were wounded and survived. And, Hixon isn’t the only one who wants him to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“My wife and I had two children and we don’t any more we have one. That killer took this from us and I want that killer to pay for it with his life,” said Fred Guttenberg. His daughter Jaime, is among those who lost their lives in the Parkland mass shooting.

“My daughter wanted to get married by the age of 25 and I dreamt every day of walking my daughter down the aisle and because of what this murder did I now live every day knowing I won’t get to do that. My daughter was amazing and the world lost someone who was going to make a huge difference in it as she grow up,” added Guttenberg.

And as the victims families prepare for court others like Hixon say they’re starting to feel the sense of closure.

“I’m definitely struggling but appreciative of the fact that we are expediting something that should have happened in 2018,” added Hixon.