MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police were investigating a missing person’s case Tuesday when they say they came across a body in the bushes.
The body was found in the area of Miramar Blvd and South University Drive.
Police said they are unable to identify the body and will be waiting for an autopsy report.
Authorities said they were looking for a missing 18-year-old man, when a blood stain led them to the body.
Detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).