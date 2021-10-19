HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – On the same day the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of officer Yandy Chirino who was shot on duty, another officer who was found dead in a car at the Broward mall in nearby Plantation.
“It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. “One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.”READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department is now flying at half-staff.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
Officer Chirino, 28, who had been with the department since 2017, was responding Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot during an altercation.
He died at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.
The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Vanegas, is charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.MORE NEWS: South Florida’s Sky-High Rent Is Squeezing Longtime Locals Looking For An Affordable Place