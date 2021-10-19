The Return Of Art Basel Miami Beach Is Great News For Local ArtistsLocal Artists depend on Art Basel Miami to generate crowds of buyers who not only attend the main show but also visit local galleries and shows and afford local artists the ability to show and sell their works of art.

Taste of the Town Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month At Puerto Sagua Miami BeachYou’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time at Puerta Sagua located on the corner of Collins Avenue and 7th Street on Miami Beach.

'Hello Gorgeous' Exhibit Features Never-Before-Seen Treasured Archives Of Barbra Streisand At Jewish Museum Of Florida FIUIt’s a glamourous glimpse inside the first steps of stardom for legendary entertainer Barbra Streisand . This one-of-a-kind exhibit at Jewish Museum of Florida FIU on South Beach is called "Hello Gorgeous!" The exhibit debuted in New York before Covid. It's an ecletic collection of costumes, photos, videos, album covers and other objects.

Renowned French Artist & Muralist, Mantra, Debuts Metamorphis At GGA Gallery At Wynwood WallsSet in a rainforest backdrop, Mantra, whose real name is Yuri Cansell is presenting his first-ever gallery showing. Known for his beautiful murals on buildings across the globe, the French-born painter is a self-taught street artist who has always been at one with nature. Butterflies are his muse. The exhibit features 14 paintings of butterflies from around the world. Places where Mantra has studied them. From the U.S to Costa Rica, Mexico and more.

Superman's Son Comes Out As Bisexual In New ComicDC Comics announced Monday that its new Superman, Jon Kent, is coming out as bisexual in a comic scheduled for November, marking a landmark moment for the publisher. Jon has taken on the mantle of Superman after his father, Clark Kent.

South Florida Business Owner Iman Kawa Faced Pandemic Challenges, Created Popular Cookie CompanyA local business owner was able to face the challenges of the pandemic and created one of South Florida's most popular cookie companies.