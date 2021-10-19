TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Three fraudulent websites attempting to steal driver license information have been shut down by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Last week, her office sent out a consumer alert warning drivers about a new text phishing scam attempting to obtain personal information.READ MORE: Parkland School Gunman Nikolas Cruz To Plead Guilty To Massacre On Wednesday
The scam involves text messages, which appear to come from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, that ask drivers for personal information in order to remake driver licenses that show COVID-19 vaccination status. The websites even prompted those that replied to upload images of their driver’s licenses.READ MORE: Miami-Dade AT&T Call Center Evacuated After Bomb Threat
“I am grateful for the quick action of my attorneys and FDLE to identify and shut down these fraudulent websites, but our work here is far from over. Please remain vigilant, and if you encounter one of these fake driver license update websites, report it immediately,” said Moody in a statement.
She said Floridians should know that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is not requiring driver license updates listing proof of vaccination.MORE NEWS: Florida Lawyer Who Represented George Zimmerman In Trayvon Martin Case Arrested
To prevent becoming the victim of a scammer, never automatically trust a number listed on a caller ID or in an unsolicited text message. Also, do not post photos of vaccination cards or driver’s licenses online since they can be used to commit identity fraud. Finally, avoid clicking on links in a suspicious email or in a text message received from an unknown sender.