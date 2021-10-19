MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting at a Florida City bus stop early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 4:20 a.m. near SW 3rd Avenue and W Palm Drive.
A witness said there were people waiting at a bus stop when someone pulled up and started shooting.
When Florida City police arrived they found that a woman in her 40s had been shot and killed. They contacted Miami-Dade police which took over the investigation.
Miami-Dade police said the shooting was domestic related.