By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida City, Florida City Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly shooting at a Florida City bus stop early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. near SW 3rd Avenue and W Palm Drive.

A witness said there were people waiting at a bus stop when someone pulled up and started shooting.

When Florida City police arrived they found that a woman in her 40s had been shot and killed. They contacted Miami-Dade police which took over the investigation.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting was domestic related.

