MIAMI (CBSMiami) — This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee is hard hitting safety Alfonzo Allen from Miami Central High school. Allen is all business on and off the field and always ready to put in the work. That’s because when you play at Miami Central High, there’s nothing fancy, just old school football for one the state’s premier programs. It is where Alfonzo Allen is honing his skills before he goes off to play at Arizona State.

“It’s real old school. Our weight room is real old school too. We got that iron weight to really get that muscle going. We be grinding, it gives me a little something so I can be prepared mentally and physically when I go to college,” he explained to CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

Playing physical is Alfonzo’s calling card. Especially from the free safety position.

“I like to hit When I’m in the box. I have to get blocked on and all that but when I’m at free safety I’ve got free hits on people. So, I just like that I can come down and hit people without getting blocked or getting their hands on me. But I can get physical too if I’ve got to get in the box though.”

Play like a boss on the field and be a boss off of it. Alfonzo said he wants study business and communications in college. He wants to be a CEO.

“What are you looking forward to most in college?” asked Cugno.

“Just being successful on and off the field. Being more involved in the community and help others and doing something no one in my family got the chance to do,” he replied.

Family is important is to Allen especially his mother.

“What motivates me is my mom. Seeing her struggle just going from job to job helping my family That really pushes me every day to go a little bit harder,” he said.

If you’d like to nominate a high school football player for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, click here.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.