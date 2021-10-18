ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A federal judge has decided to delay the sentencing of Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector with close ties to Rep. Matt Gaetz, while he continues to cooperate with the federal government.

Greenberg is facing up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty last May to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell on Monday said Greenberg’s sentencing could be postponed from next month to next March during a hearing in federal court in Orlando.

Greenberg’s plea agreement with prosecutors requires continued cooperation with an ongoing probe into sex trafficking.

Greenberg wasn’t present during the 20-minute hearing. The judge said he would set a new sentencing date in the future.

Rep. Gaetz was not mentioned in Greenberg’s plea agreement. But Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz, who was accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

