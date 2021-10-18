MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Inter Miami CF is looking to stop a six-game slide with a victory against Toronto FC on Wednesday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami is back home following a four-game road trip and hope to win its third and final match-up of the 2021 regular season against Toronto after beating the team in their last meeting.

The mid-week matchup is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami CF will also be hosting DRVPNK Night to help drive out cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game and the first 12,000 fans will get a free pink rally towel. In addition, fans will be able to purchase raffle tickets for an opportunity to win full team signed merchandise to raise additional funds for breast cancer research.

Ten percent of all PINK item purchases at team stores will be donated back to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and fans can write letters to patients battling cancer via the DRVPNK Across America letter campaign in the Fan Zone.

Lastly, four-Time INDY500 Champion and AutoNation’s DRVPNK Team-NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Helio Castroneves will be present at DRV PNK Stadium during special on-field presentations.

You can watch the game at 7:30pm on My33, the official TV home for Inter Miami CF.