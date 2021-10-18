WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Inter Miami CF, Local TV, Miami News, MLS

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Inter Miami CF is looking to stop a six-game slide with a victory against Toronto FC on Wednesday night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami is back home following a four-game road trip and hope to win its third and final match-up of the 2021 regular season against Toronto after beating the team in their last meeting.

READ MORE: 'Public Service Is In My DNA': Ousted Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo On His Firing & COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

The mid-week matchup is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami CF will also be hosting  DRVPNK Night to help drive out cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game and the first 12,000 fans will get a free pink rally towel. In addition, fans will be able to purchase raffle tickets for an opportunity to win full team signed merchandise to raise additional funds for breast cancer research.

READ MORE: Accused Hollywood Cop Killer Jason Banegas Transferred To Broward Jail

Ten percent of all PINK item purchases at team stores will be donated back to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and fans can write letters to patients battling cancer via the DRVPNK Across America letter campaign in the Fan Zone.

Lastly, four-Time INDY500 Champion and AutoNation’s DRVPNK Team-NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Helio Castroneves will be present at DRV PNK Stadium during special on-field presentations.

MORE NEWS: Community Mourns Loss Of Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino Killed In The Line Of Duty

You can watch the game at 7:30pm on My33, the official TV home for Inter Miami CF.

CBSMiami.com Team