FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood Police officer was injured and taken to the hospital late Sunday.
Hollywood police said the officer was injured near the 4000 block of North Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday while responding to reports of a suspicious incident.
"When officers got to the scene to get more information about the incident, there was an altercation with the suspect. One of our officers was injured," said police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi.
Police could not confirm whether the officer was shot, but said they were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Police have also not said whether they have someone in custody or released any information on the injured officer.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.