HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino, 28, was fatally shot late Sunday night in what police called an altercation with a burglary suspect.

It happened in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m. Police were sent to the area after receiving reports of a suspicious person.

People who live in the neighborhood told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer they noticed someone going around pulling on car door handles trying to break into cars.

Cellphone video shows police officers with guns drawn and K9s moments after Chirino was shot.

“It was just very loud outside, we started seeing tons of flashing lights, sirens everywhere, there was a helicopter outside our house,” said Meghann Schwartz.

Officer Chirino was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Hollywood police lowered the flag outside their headquarters to half staff in his honor.

Retired New York Police Detective Richard Didonato stopped by the neighborhood where the shooting took place and left flowers.

“It’s a tragedy. I just wanted to come out and show my respect,” he said.

The person accused of shooting Chirino, identified as Jason Banegas, was taken into custody. He’s facing a number of charges including first degree murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, and armed burglary.