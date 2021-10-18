WATCH LIVEHollywood Police Give Update On Officer Who Died After Altercation Sunday Night
By Jennifer Correa
Jennifer Correa

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — A cold front slid over the Keys with a few showers this Monday morning.

Dry conditions, however, have already moved into Broward and Miami-Dade with a stronger northeast breeze. Expect breezy conditions throughout Monday afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

The dew points are dropping down to the upper 50s and lower 60s making it feel pleasant even though temperatures are not that much cooler. Monday afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s across South Florida.

Dew Point in the upper 50s and low 60s on this Monday and Tuesday will make the weather feel pleasant in South Florida. (CBS4)

The lower humidity levels with remain through Wednesday morning.

Then tropical moisture returns into South Florida’s air starting Wednesday afternoon which will help produce passing showers along with the ocean breeze starting on Wednesday.

Moisture is back in South Florida starting Wednesday Afternoon. Humidity will increase and so will the chance for showers. (CBS4)

Breezy conditions will also stick around through Thursday while the chance for storms rises.

Afternoon storms are expected late week and during the weekend as moisture continues to funnel in from the south and at the same time a new cold front moves into the Southeast region.

It is still too soon to know if this front will pass through South Florida. Your CBS4 Storm Team will be tracking it so stay tuned to CBS 4 and on cbsmiami.com

Jennifer Correa