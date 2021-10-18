MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — A cold front slid over the Keys with a few showers this Monday morning.
Dry conditions, however, have already moved into Broward and Miami-Dade with a stronger northeast breeze. Expect breezy conditions throughout Monday afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.READ MORE: Hollywood Neighborhood Stunned After Police Officer Yandy Chirino Was Fatally Shot
The dew points are dropping down to the upper 50s and lower 60s making it feel pleasant even though temperatures are not that much cooler. Monday afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s across South Florida.
The lower humidity levels with remain through Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale Police Investigating School Threats
Then tropical moisture returns into South Florida’s air starting Wednesday afternoon which will help produce passing showers along with the ocean breeze starting on Wednesday.
Breezy conditions will also stick around through Thursday while the chance for storms rises.
Afternoon storms are expected late week and during the weekend as moisture continues to funnel in from the south and at the same time a new cold front moves into the Southeast region.MORE NEWS: Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino Killed In Line Of Duty, Suspect In Custody
It is still too soon to know if this front will pass through South Florida. Your CBS4 Storm Team will be tracking it so stay tuned to CBS 4 and on cbsmiami.com