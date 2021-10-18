WATCH LIVEPolice escort the body fallen Hollywood officer Yandy Chirino to the medical examiner's office.
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Haiti, Local TV, Miami News, PortMiami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group protesting Haitian deportations blocked the Biscayne Boulevard entrance to PortMiami on Monday morning.

Those taking part in the so-called ‘Rally 4 Citizenship’ want the Biden administration and Democrats to create a pathway to citizenship that they said millions deserve.

Miami police temporarily blocked off Biscayne Boulevard between 4th and 6th Streets as they monitored the protest.

On Sunday, the group conducted a march to Miami’s Morningside Park with the same demands.

CBSMiami.com Team