MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group protesting Haitian deportations blocked the Biscayne Boulevard entrance to PortMiami on Monday morning.
Those taking part in the so-called ‘Rally 4 Citizenship’ want the Biden administration and Democrats to create a pathway to citizenship that they said millions deserve.
Miami police temporarily blocked off Biscayne Boulevard between 4th and 6th Streets as they monitored the protest.
On Sunday, the group conducted a march to Miami’s Morningside Park with the same demands.